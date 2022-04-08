LIVE: PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022, Latest Updates: Gujarat Titans Eye Winning Run Against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022, Live Updates: IPL 2022 debutants Gujarat Titans will clash with Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 pm. Having won both their games so far, Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably at the 3rd place of the table with 4 points. Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their last match. Read More
While speaking on Gill’s performance in the early stages of the tournament, Shastri said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, “Gill is one of the finest talents in the country and in world cricket, to be honest. If he gets going, he can score big. He makes it (batting) look easy when he’s set. He’s got the punch, he’s got the time, and he’s got the power to clear the ground. He’s just made for this format of the game. It’s just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which helps him take the pressure away."
Speaking about Mohammed Shami during a Gameplan episode on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL, Piyush Chawla said “It gets very important how you bowl with the new ball and Gujarat Titans have the support of Mohammed Shami. He is giving you wickets in every match with the new ball which is very important in this format. If you’re talking about bowling in the death overs, he has improved a lot in the last 2 years. Before that, his statistics were not as good in the death overs, but now he has done something different and you can see it when he steps on the field."
Mayank has indeed brought a new perspective and energy to the game, but former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Mayank is yet to “adjust" to the team’s “brand of cricket". Jaffer had been the batting coach at PBKS, and according to him, the squad has adopted an all-out aggressive style for IPL 2022.
Gujarat Titans would look up to Shubman Gill and David Miller to make their mark with the bat, while the bowlers to watch out for are pacer Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.
For the PBKS, Mayank Agarwal and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key batters, with pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Rahul Chahar holding the forte with the ball.
Having won both their games so far, Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably at the 3rd place of the table with 4 points. Led by Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their last match. They thumped fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game by five wickets.
Punjab Kings, led by Mayank Agarwal, have 4 points from 3 games and are placed 4th on the points table. They come to the match having thumped Chennai Super Kings by a massive 54 runs. After winning their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PBKS vs GT (game 16) of IPL 2022 which is to take place at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The venue has produced some thrillers in recent days.
Punjab Kings, skippered by Mayank Agarwal, have 4 points from 3 games and are placed 4th on the points table. They come to the match having defeated Chennai Super Kings by a massive 54 runs. After winning their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.
For the PBKS, Mayank Agarwal and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key batters, with pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Rahul Chahar holding the forte with the ball. Their batting is all set to be bolstered with the availability of England keeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who might walk into the playing XI replacing Odean Smith.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Possible Staring XI:
Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.
