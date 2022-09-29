In a major development, India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team’s chances in the ICC event. This is second such injury mishap after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out when he was undergoing backwater training at team’s Dubai hotel during the Asia Cup 2022.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. Despite being given adequate rest from the management, Bumrah's injury comes as a big negative as far as handling his workload is concerned. The 29-year-old had been missing several games for India. For instance, he was given rest for the home series against South Africa in June and the Ireland tour. Furthermore, he was also not included for West Indies T20Is after which he was ruled out with a back injury, ruling him out of the Asia Cup 2022. He did feature in the three-match T20I series against Australia, he was ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa in Trivananthapuram. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the pacer has endured a back injury. On August 8, he was ruled out of Asia Cup due to the same issue, ruling him out of the continental tourney. However, it was understood that the back issue can keep him out for some time; that's why, he underwent a rehabilitation work at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before being deemed fit for the white-ball home series against Australia and South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah had had similar issues few years ago and was out for a considerable amount of time. Moreover, he is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

