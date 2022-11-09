'Hum Melbourne Pahunch Chuke Hain aur Aapka Wait Kar Rahe Hain': Shoaib Wishes India Luck for Semi-final

Pakistan on Wednesday outclassed New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 by 7 wickets in Sydney. They cruised into the final which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. But who will they fight against for the title; that will be decided on Thursday when India lock horns with England in the second semi-final encounter in Adelaide.

Fans and former cricketers across India and Pakistan are wishing to see the grand finale between the arch-rivals. Since Babar Azam & Co are already through, the Men in Blue are likely to get full support from their neighbours when they take on Jos Buttler-led side.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has extended his best wishes for India to come out victorious at the Adelaide Oval. After Pakistan’s clinical victory, he shared a video on Twitter, stating that he wishes to see the two Asian cricketing giants fight for the title once again.

“Hindustan, hum Melbourne pahunch chuke hain aur aapka wait kar rahe hain (Hey India, we have arrived in Melbourne and are waiting for you). I wish you all the best for thrashing England in the semi-finals and progressing to the finals in Melbourne. We defeated England at this very venue back in 1992," said Akhtar.

“I wish for a India vs Pakistan final. There should be another game between these two sides in the tournament and in fact, the whole world wants that," he concluded.

Chasing an under-par target, openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam put their hand up when it mattered the most and gave Pakistan a blistering start, scoring 55/0 in the first six overs — their best powerplay of the tournament with the bat.

Babar upped the tempo and went on to outscore his opening partner to fifty. But he couldn’t carry his innings longer after that as Boult returned to the attack and broke the century opening stand of 105 runs with the wicket of Babar. Later, Rizwan also reached to a 36-ball fifty but like Babar, he also couldn’t last till the end, getting out to Boult in the 17 over.

Eventually, Shan Masood (3 not out) hit the winning runs as Pakistan chased down the total in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Trent Boult (2/33) and Mitchell Santner (1/26) were the wicket-takers for New Zealand.

