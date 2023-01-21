'Humble Thala' MS Dhoni Makes A Fan’s Day In Ranchi

Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni is gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2023. A picture of the former Indian captain sharing a frame with a fan has spread like wildfire on social media. Dhoni sported a salt-and-pepper beard along with a blue tracksuit. In the photo, he can be seen standing next to a delighted fan. The helicopter shot and different hairstyles through these years have become synonymous with Dhoni’s aura. In a picture shared on Twitter, we can see Dhoni standing alongside the supporter with the caption ‘MS Dhoni with a fan in Ranchi’

Fans have flooded the comment section with fire emojis. A user went on to call Dhoni the “best captain."

“Humble Thala," added another.

Talking about his humble nature, a person added, “Such a down to earth person even after achieving so much success."

Captain Cool has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings set up throughout the years. The 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter has played 234 IPL matches across all seasons scoring 4978 runs during that period at an average of 39.20. While Dhoni has been a powerhouse in batting, his calmness and composure under pressure attitude is another pivotal asset in his arsenal, making him a great leader both on and off the pitch.

CSK chose to retain Dhoni for Indian Premier League 2023. The four-time IPL winners also chose to stick with their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for their upcoming season. They managed to further cement their squad by acquiring Ben Stokes for a fee of Rs 16.25 crore. The Chennai-based side had to ward off pressure from RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to bag the dynamic England international cricketer.

Stokes thus became the most expensive player purchased by Chennai Super Kings at the auction. While Chennai have had considerable success in the tournament, they had a forgettable outing in the 2022 season, finishing ninth in the points table. The Super Kings will be hoping for a better display this time around.

