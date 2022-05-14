HUN vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Hungary and the Czech Republic:

Hungary will battle it out against the Czech Republic in their last league match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 14 at the Marsa Sports Club.

Hungary are a team to beat in the T10 Championship. They are occupying second place in the points tally with three wins from four league matches. Hungary lost their first game to Malta by 54 runs. However, they are undefeated since the last three games. They defeated Romania in their most recent encounter by six wickets.

Coming to the Czech Republic, they have two wins and as many losses to their name. With four points, the Czech Republic are placed a rung below Hungary in the standings. The team will look towards making a comeback after losing its last game to Romania by 26 runs.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and the Czech Republic, here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs CZR Telecast

Hungary vs Czech Republic game will not be telecast in India

HUN vs CZR Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HUN vs CZR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 12:00 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

HUN vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Harsh Mandhyan

Vice-Captain - Khaibar Deldar

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stan Ahuja

Batters: Sudesh Wickramsekara, Khaibar Deldar, Dylan Steyn

All-rounders: Sabawoon Dawizi, Harsh Mandhyan, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Satyajit Sengupta, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

HUN vs CZR Probable XIs:

Hungary: Zahir Safi, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Marc Ahuja(c), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja(wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Gabor Torok, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas

Czech Republic: Jagannivasan, Arun Ashokan(c), Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Styen, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sazib Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Smit Patel, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Divyendra Singh (wk)

