HUR v STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes will take on the Melbourne Stars at the Blundstone Arena on Monday in the 35th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23. At present, the Hurricanes are sixth in the BBL table with six points from eight games including three victories and five losses. The team from Hobart have lost their last two matches on the trot and are in dire need of a victory. They lost their last game against the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets with 11 balls to spare.

The Melbourne Stars are also having a dismal season so far, as they sit at the bottom of the table in the BBL at the moment. The Melbourne-based club have managed only four points from their eight games so far. Similar to the Hurricanes, the Stars have also lost their last two matches in the Big Bash League. Their last outing was a defeat against Sydney Sixers by six wickets, in an enthralling last-over finish. Both teams are in urgent need of a victory if they want to salvage their season.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

HUR v STA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League match.

HUR v STA Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

HUR v STA Match Details

The HUR v STA Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at the Blundstone Arena, Bellerive on Monday, January 9, at 1:45 pm IST.

HUR v STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Beau Webster

Suggested Playing XI for HUR v STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke, Matthew Wade

Batter: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott,

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Luke Wood, Riley Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Stars Predicted Starting Line-up: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade(wk/c), Zak Crawley, Asif Ali, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith

