HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 18, 1:45 PM IST

>HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades: Hobart Hurricanes will be playing a must-win encounter against bottom-placed Melbourne Renegades in the 54th match of Big Bash League 2021-22. The much-anticipated game between the two sides will be conducted at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes are still in contention for a playoff spot. The team is yet to play their last two league matches and they need to secure victory in just one game to ensure a top-five finish. Hurricanes will hope to get through the group stage on Tuesday only. The franchise is currently fifth in the points table with 24 points from six victories and as many losses.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are out from the qualification. The team failed to make a mark in the league so far as they won only three from their 12 league matches. Renegades will now be playing for their pride and to act as a spoilsport for other teams in the competition.

>Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades; here is everything you need to know:

>HUR vs REN Telecast

HUR vs REN match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HUR vs REN Live Streaming

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HUR vs REN Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

>HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain- Ben McDermott

>Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Sandeep Lamichhane

>HUR vs REN Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Peter Handscomb

Melbourne Renegades: Cameron Boyce, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk

