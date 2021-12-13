Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream11, HUR vs SCO Dream11 Latest Update, HUR vs SCO Dream11 Win, HUR vs SCO Dream11 App, HUR vs SCO Dream11 2021, HUR vs SCO Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, HUR vs SCO Dream11 Live Streaming

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers:

Hobart Hurricanes will have a go at Perth Scorchers in the upcoming 12th match of Big Bash League 2021. Bellerive Oval will host the high-octane clash at 01:45 PM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

The finalist of the last season, Perth Scorchers are continuing their domination in the tournament this time too. Perth have secured victory in both their league matches so far to take an early lead in the competition. In their first match, the franchise defeated Brisbane Heat by six runs. Scorchers returned with an even better performance in their second match as they won against Adelaide Strikers by 49 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have collected five points by winning and losing one game each. The team started off on a dismal note as they lost to Sydney Sixers by 14 runs. The team soon corrected its ways and made a comeback with a win over the same opposition by 44 runs.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

HUR vs SCO Telecast

HUR vs SCO match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

HUR vs SCO Live Streaming

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HUR vs SCO Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers contest will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 01:45 PM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Munro

Vice-Captain- Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Colin Munro, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly

HUR vs SCO Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Jordan Cox, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Peter Handscomb

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

