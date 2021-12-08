HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 08, 1:05 PM IST

>HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers: Hobart Hurricanes will be playing against Sydney Sixers in the fourth match of the 2021-22 edition of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston at 1:05 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

Hobart Hurricanes will be hoping for a better performance this season after a disappointing run last year. The team finished at sixth place in the previous edition with seven victories and as many losses. Hurricanes failed to make it to the playoffs due to a low net run rate. The franchise will need to put some extra effort on Wednesday to start their campaign on a winning note.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, were brilliant in their first match. The team defeated Melbourne Stars by a whopping 152 runs to occupy first place in the points table. Josh Philippe deserves all the credit for taking his victory to victory. The opening batter slammed 83 runs off just 47 deliveries.

>Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

>HUR vs SIX Telecast

BBL 2021-22 is being telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>HUR vs SIX Live Streaming

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HUR vs SIX Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers contest will be played at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston at 1:05 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

>HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

>Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Silk, Tim David

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Tom Curran, Nathan Ellis

>HUR vs SIX Probable XIs:

>Hobart Hurricanes: Tim David, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

>Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan

