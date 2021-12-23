HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars:

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) will lock horns with the Melbourne Stars (STA) in match 19 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart on Friday, December 24. The two teams are currently bottom half of the points table and desperately need a win to resurrect their campaign.

The Stars have been blowing hot and cold with two wins and as many losses from their four games so far. Despite having an excellent T20 side at their disposal and are a win away from finding their feet this season. On the other hand, the Hurricanes have failed to put in consistent performances. They are coming on the back of consecutive defeats and another one will further push them back in the standings. They seriously need to put up a strong performance in this game as they have just a solitary win in four games thus far.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

HUR vs STA Telecast

HUR vs STA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

HUR vs STA Live Streaming

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HUR vs STA Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars contest will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 10:00 am IST on Friday, December 24.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain: D’Arcy Short

Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke

Batters: Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Brody Couch, Sandeep Lamichhane, Joel Paris

HUR vs STA Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C & WK), D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Joel Paris

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (WK), Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

