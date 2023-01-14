HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder: Sydney Thunder will be looking to avoid their third consecutive defeat in the Big Bash League 2022-23 when they face Hobart Hurricanes in the Sunday match. Thunder are reeling at fifth place in the points table with five wins and as many losses. They made a good start to the tournament but are now struggling with their form. Sydney] Thunder are coming into the Sunday game after losing their last two matches against Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers by seven and nine wickets, respectively. Both games saw a poor performance by the batters as they registered scores of 133 and 111 runs.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes won their most recent game against Melbourne Stars by two wickets. The team chased 132 runs within 17.4 overs as the opening batter Caleb Jewell played an outstanding knock of 70 runs. Overall, they are sixth in the standings with four wins from nine league games.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, here is everything you need to know:

HUR vs THU Telecast

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

HUR vs THU Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

HUR vs THU Match Details

HUR vs THU match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 8:10 AM IST on January 15, Sunday.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alex Hales

Vice-Captain - Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Matthew Gilkes, Matthew Wade

Batters: Tim David, Alex Hales, Oliver Davies, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Nathan McAndrew

HUR vs THU Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade(C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Asif Ali, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Mitchell Owen, Ben McDermott, Wil Parker, JS Paris

Sydney Thunder: Rilee Rossouw, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes(wk), Usman Qadir, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett

