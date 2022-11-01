The BCCI picked India squad for the upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh tours. India will travel to New Zealand after the end of T20 World Cup where they will play a five match T20I series which will be followed by a three match ODI series. The team will then travel to Bangladesh where they will play a three match ODI series. These games will play a crucial role in the build up of 2023 ODI World Cup and that’s why some of the fans were concerned with a few snubbings which included the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan who are contenders of representing India in the near future.

While Shaw has scored loads of runs in domestic white ball matches, Khan was a contender to play Tests in Bangladesh perhaps as a potential replacements to Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order.

Shaw had amassed 355 runs in six matches in Ranji Trophy and in seven matches in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he amassed 285 runs at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27. Perhaps, he was shaken by the snubbing he received as he changed his Instagram story. In this post, he has uploaded a picture of Sai Baba with caption: “Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba."

The likes of Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana were also not considered—all three expressed their hurt on Instagram.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Monday named India’s captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series in New Zealand as BCCI announced three different leaders for four upcoming assignments across formats. The T20 series will begin on November 18 in Wellington, four days after the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup in Australia.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian team in the ODI series in New Zealand, starting November 25. Rishabh Pant will be vice captain of the team in New Zealand in both series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul, keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have all been rested for the New Zealand tour as part of “workload management of players".

Rohit will be back to lead the side in ODI and Test series in Bangladesh. Star batter Kohli, Ashwin will also return to the squad for the Bangladesh tour where India will play three ODIs and two Tests, beginning December 4.

This is the first time that the BCCI has announced four squads at the same time.

