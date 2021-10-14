>HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021 match between Hyderabad U19 and Uttar Pradesh U19: The third quarter-final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021 will be played between Hyderabad U19 and Uttar Pradesh U19. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, Thursday. The Hyderabad U19 vs Uttar Pradesh U19 will kick off at 09:00 AM IST.

Hyderabad U19 form a part of Elite Group C. The team performed exceptionally well during the league stage as they finished at the top of their group. Hyderabad secured victory in four league matches while losing just one game. Just like Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh U19 also delivered good performances during the group stage. They were atop the Group A standings with 18 points to their credit.

Coming into the contest on Thursday, Hyderabad U19 and Uttar Pradesh U19 are expected to entertain the fans with a cracking affair. Both the teams will be eager to deliver their best performances to move ahead in the competition.

>Ahead of the match between Hyderabad U19 and Uttar Pradesh U19; here is everything you need to know:

>HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Telecast

Hyderabad U19 vs Uttar Pradesh U19 game will not be telecasted in India

>HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad U19 and Uttar Pradesh U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Match Details

Hyderabad U19 will face Uttar Pradesh U19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 09:00 am IST on October 14, Thursday.

>HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rahul Radesh

>Vice-Captain: Rishith Reddy

>Suggested Playing XI for HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Rahul Radesh

>Batters: Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Prabhav Kumar, Vignesh Reddy

>All-rounders: Tilak Varma, Abhishek Murugan, Vipraj Nigam, Rishith Reddy

>Bowlers: Shashank Mehrotra, Vasu Vats, Vijay Kumar

>HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Probable XIs:

>Hyderabad U19: Abhishek Murugan, Vamshhi Kumar, Rahul Radesh, Tilak Varma, Arkatala Vigneshwar, Vignesh Reddy, Shashank Mehrotra, Prithivi Reddy, Rishith Reddy, Raghava Pattapu, Neel Chakravarty

>Uttar Pradesh U19: Radha Yadav, Kartik Goel, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Prabhav Kumar, Satyam Surender Chauhan, Shivam Gautam, Vipraj Nigam, Ansh Tiwari, Vijay Kumar, Ali Zafir Mohsin, Vasu Vats

