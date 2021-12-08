>HYD vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Elite Group C match between Hyderabad vs Delhi: Hyderabad and Delhi will square off against each other in the Vijay Hazare 2021-22 Elite Group C encounter on Thursday, December 9. The game will be hosted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali at 9:00 am (IST).

Hyderabad have been brilliant in the domestic circuit in recent times. They continued that momentum in the first round of the one-day league by winning the season opener against Haryana by five wickets in Chandigarh. Tanmay Agarwal and Co will be riding on confidence after Wednesday’s rousing victory and will be looking to continue playing in the same way.

Delhi too started their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 season defeating Jharkhand by six wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. They had qualified for the quarterfinals in the last edition of the 50-over tournament last season, lost to Uttar Pradesh in the next round. But after a winning start in this edition will be looking to give their best in the upcoming few weeks.

>Ahead of the match between Hyderabad vs Delhi; here is everything you need to know:

>HYD vs DEL Telecast

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>HYD vs DEL Live Streaming

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>HYD vs DEL Match Details

The match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali, Punjab on Thursday, December 9. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 am IST.

>HYD vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Telukupalli Ravi Teja

>Suggested Playing XI for HYD vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Sumanth, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Tanmay Agarwal, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Bowlers: Chama V Milind, Pradeep Sangwan, Kulwant Khejroliya

>HYD vs DEL Probable XIs:

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (C), Akshath Reddy, Tilak Varma, Kolla Sumanth (WK), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rakshann Readdi, Trishank Gupta

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat (WK), Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Shivank Vashisht, Kulwant Khejroliya

