Hyderabad Techie Nabbed for Making Online Rape Threats to Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika

Mumbai Police has apprehended a 23-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad in connection to making online rape threats to Vamika Kohli, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter. The accused is a Hyderabad resident, working as a software engineer. He had earlier worked for a food delivery app.

It all began when India lost their ICC T20 World Cup opener to arch rivals Pakistan. Following the loss, Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was abused by the online trolls for his mediocre bowling. After Kohli came out in support of the pacer, now-deleted Twitter account @Criccrazyygirl issued rape threats to Virat and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. A livid Kohli had hit back at “spineless trolls" who attacked Shami’s religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targeting people for their faith is “the most pathetic thing" to do.

“This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do. “Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can’t be shaken… and these things can’t infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added. Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

Advertisement

The Delhi Council for Women (DCW) had taken a suo motu congnisance of the incident, asking Delhi Police to file an FIR.

>Also Read | DCW Notice to Delhi Police Over Online Threats to Kohli’s Family; Rahul Gandhi Backs Him

“It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. “This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here