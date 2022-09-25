Hyderabad Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs Australia, T20I series: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunday’s IND vs AUS Third T20I match

Rohit Sharma and Co triumphed over Australia in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur. The focus now shifts to the final contest of the series which be played out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September.

India comes into the contest riding high on the confidence from their enigmatic win against the visitors in Nagpur. Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and repeat its performance from Mohali. The contest between the star-studded lineup of both teams is sure to present some cracking entertainment for the fans.

The Indian team will be delighted with their batting performance in the series so far and will be hoping to continue the momentum. While the bowling became a big setback for the hosts in the first T20I, the return of Jasprit Bumrah makes the unit more capable of containing runs in the death overs. Axar Patel has turned up with wicket for his team whenever required and he will be needed for that once more in Hyderabad.

The Aussies will look to leave the recent loss behind them and clinch the series title before returning home. The form of Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade has been a takeaway for the Australian, despite their loss.

Weather report

The final contest of the three-match T20I series between India and Australia is set to unfold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. The weather will remain partly cloudy with the temperature hovering between 22-to-31-degree Celsius. While there’s a good probability of rain during the day, by the match time, the chances of precipitation will be down to 25 per cent. We may have some drizzle, but a full match is likely. The wind speed will be around 9 km/h and the humidity rate is expected to be 78 per cent.

Pitch Report

The Hyderabad pitch is expected to be a flat surface suited for batters. The outfield is fast and anything that crosses the 30-yard circle in hap will sail away to the boundary. All in all, fans can expect a run feast on the ground. However, the pitch may also have something for the spinners in the later part of the match.

India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

