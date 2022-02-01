'I Ain't Seen a Boy Sulk: Jason Holder Pleased With Team Performance After T20I Series Win

After the series triumph over England, West Indies allrounder Jason Holder is not just pleased with the team’s performance but also the strong bond of togetherness in the dressing room, something he had not seen before in his nine years of international career. Speaking to his teammates after the series decider win where he picked a five-wicket haul, Holder told them that the current team is building up nicely with everyone chipping in.

He added that every player is ready to back the team’s decision even at times when they were not in agreement.

“Tough luck to the guys who didn’t really get the opportunity, but they never showed it: I ain’t seen a boy sulk. That says a lot about the camaraderie and the strength of the unit." Holder was quoted as saying by ESPN.

He added that the changes were not a finished product as yet and the team needs to strive for consistency.

Holder also expressed delight over his consistency in the wicket-taking column after tough times in the England series and his forgettable performance against Ireland last month.

On his performance, he further explained that there were still some areas where there’s scope for improvement like coming back and finishing off spells well.

Holder recalled how terrible he felt after the Ireland series knowing that he had let the team down with his personal performances.

Holder was awarded the player of the series title for picking 15 wickets against England across the five matches - the most by a bowler in a bilateral T20I series. In the fifth and series decider game, Holder also became the first West Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

Motivating his team for the upcoming India tour, Holder said that the team has to believe that nothing is impossible and continue to be happy for one another’s success and build as a team.

West Indies will be touring India for white-ball matches starting with a three-match ODI series from February 6 in Ahmedabad, followed by three T20Is from February 16 in Kolkata.

