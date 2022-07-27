'I am Angry With Myself': Rising India Star on Failure to Convert Good Starts Into Hundreds

Two innings, two promising starts, two abrupt ends. Rarely it is that a batter gets criticised despite playing impressive innings two innings in a row.

That is exactly what promising India batter Shubman Gill has witnessed in the past few days or so. Before the start of the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies, Gill wasn’t a confirmed choice to open the innings alongside captain Shikhar Dhawan.

There were solid options in Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the team management went ahead with Gill who made a sparkling 64 in the series opener and followed that with an equally impressive 43 as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

What connects his both innings apart from their impact is the way he threw away them. He was run out after a lazy attempt at a single in the first ODI and in the next, went for a scoop shot only to gift the bowler an easy catch.

And the 22-year-old is aware of how he could have converted both or either of them into three figures and failure to do so has left him angry.

“After getting those starts, unfortunately I couldn’t convert them into a hundred and I am angry with myself for that," Gill said.

Gill though says that the two innings have boosted his confidence.

“They were a huge confidence booster. West Indies are a good team and we posted two good totals, one while batting first and the other while chasing. Hopefully I will go big in the third match. The kind of starts I have been getting, I will aim to convert those into big innings," he said.

Gill further added that the surfaces have suited his style of batting and he’s enjoying the experience.

“The surfaces have suited me quite well here. There’s not been much lateral movement for the fast bowlers and the new ball has been coming on nicely. It’s been harder against the old ball which stops a little but overall batting here has been a really good experience," he said.

“I am feeling very good, very confident about my batting. We couldn’t practice much after the Test series in England as both our practice sessions here got rained out, but once I batted in the ODIs, I felt really confident," he added.

Gill said opening the innings with Dhawan has also helped his confidence and he’s learning from the veteran batter.

“(Asking to open) gave me a lot of confidence. To be given to play a game for India, especially at the international level feels good. It was important for me to pay that trust back and I was happy to contribute to the team’s cause. Opening the batting alongside Shikhar has been great. He has so much experience, has played all over the world and I get to learn a lot," Gill said.

