'I am Going to Miss The IPL Auction': Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta Reveals Why She Will Not Attend The Event

Just a day remains for the IPL 2022 mega auction which will be a two-day affair and held in Bengaluru this weekend. Several big names are expected to attend the event but Bollywood star and co-owner of franchise Punjab Kings Preity Zinta Goodenough has announced she won’t be in attendance.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Preity revealed that she will not be able to travel from the US back to India due to her mommy duties. She and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twin children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, through surrogacy in November last year.

“This year I am going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India," Preity wrote in the post.

She shared that the last couple of days have been hectic, owing to discussions on auction and all things cricket with the team.

The 47-year-old, further in the post, reached out to her fans and asked them for suggestions or recommendations of players for the new team of Punjab Kings. “I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I am all ears," Preity concluded the post.

Punjab Kings are heading into the IPL 2022 mega auction with Rs 72 crore in their purse. They have the highest budget, among all the 10 teams.

Ahead of the auction, PBKS retained only two players - Mayank Agarwal for Rs 12 crore and Arshdeep Singh for Rs 4 crore.

Led by KL Rahul, the team finished in sixth place on the points table, as they could win just six of their 14 games.

During one of the matches of IPL 2021, Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hence he was flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment. During Rahul’s absence, Mayank led the side, and PKBS fans are hoping that this year too, the cricketer will be trusted with the responsibility.

