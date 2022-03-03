'I am His Biggest Nightmare': Dwayne Bravo Reveals His Chat With Ambati Rayudu During IPL 2022 Auction

In the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2022 auctions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were adamant about getting back West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in the squad. Along with Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa have also made their way back to the CSK camp. While living together with the squad away from friends and family, the teammates are bound to develop bonds with each other. The family-like treatment in the camps has led to some remarkable friendships between several cricketers, one being Bravo and Rayudu. In a recent interview, uploaded on CSK’s Twitter handle, Bravo opened up about his relationship with Rayudu and explained how there was hilarious banter going on between him and Rayudu during the IPL 2022 auction.

Calling himself Rayudu’s “biggest nightmare", Bravo revealed that throughout the 2022 auction, he and Rayudu were messaging each other on Instagram. He shared that the messages were on the lines of – “Oh you’re going to go unsold. No one is going to buy you." Bravo expressed that he and Rayudu both wanted to be back in CSK. “I know he was happy for me, I was happy for him that we are going to be back again," he added.

During the chat, Bravo revealed how Rayudu was determined to play again for CSK. “Amba did not want to play for another franchise," he said. Bravo shared that this season too, he and Rayudu are going to fight with each other in a fun way, however, he added that what is important is that they keep fighting and keep winning for CSK.

The swashbuckling right-hander batter was given a new lease of life by the CSK when he was picked in the 2018 IPL auction. Rayudu has been an integral part of the team’s success ever since. Notably, Rayudu had also made it back into the Indian team at one point, all because of his stunning performances in the IPL.

