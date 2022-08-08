‘I am in Pain, Need your Prayers’ – Watch Shoaib Akhtar’s Moving Video as he Appeals to His Fans After Surgery

Former Pakistan international Shoaib Akhtar was operated upon on his knee in Melbourne, Australia and took to Instagram after the successful surgery with an appeal to his fans to keep him in their prayers for a speedy recovery. Akhtar, who has built quite a following on the social space with his youtube videos analysing cricket and cricket players said that he is in a lot of pain and needed his fans’ prayer to get him through. He hoped this would be his last surgery.

He went on to reveal that he has been in pain for the past 11 years, even after his retirement from international cricket and this is the peril of bowling fast, but it was all worth it for Pakistan. “I could have played for another four to five years. But I was aware that if he did, I would become wheelchair-bound. That’s the reason why I retired from cricket," Akhtar said in the video.

“But again, it was all worth it for Pakistan. Parks of bowling fast, this is what happens, you have to lose bones, but that’s ok, if I had to do it all over again, I will do it," he added. In a video posted before the surgery,

Akhtar went on to reveal that has undergone five similar surgical procedures.

