"I am pretty happy with the way I'm bowling," Remarks Bhuvneshwar Kumar after India vs England T20I Series Win

Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar does feel that him and all-rounder Hardik Pandya coming back into form augurs well for Indian cricket ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, though he adds that cricket is a team game and much depends on who gets selected.

Bhuvneshwar was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his 3/15 in the second T20I against England, which helped India defeat the hosts by 49 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

On whether him coming into form and Hardik Pandya bowling well augurs well for India, Bhuvneshwar preferred to talk more about his performance in the post-match press conference.

“It’s (cricket) a team thing. I mean players can change, combinations can change. (But) as far as individual performance is concerned, I am pretty happy with the way I’m bowling. Of course Hardik (Pandya) is coming back after missing a few series… and as individuals we both are happy we are contributing to the team’s win," said Bhuvneshwar.

The 32-year-old said that despite all the hard yards put in over the years, he continues to rely on the gruelling nets sessions to hone his skills.

“(Yes) I try to hone my skills during the nets session. Be it swing or slower balls, I try to improve them in the nets. By bowling at the nets again and again, one gets used to it (honing a particular delivery). The planning (to take wickets in matches) comes from the nets," averred Bhuvi, who has seen his stocks go up ever since his success in the five-match T20I series against South Africa recently.

Since the time he had an issue with his hamstring during the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup and the thigh injury, which cause the bowler to sit out for a large part of IPL 2020 and the entire Australia tour, Bhuvneshwar has endured uncertain times.

The bowler from Uttar Pradesh did make a strong comeback in 2021 in the white-ball leg of England’s tour of India, but the cricketer was ignored for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-Test series in England.

Speaking about that phase of his career when he was down with injuries and then making a comeback, Bhuvi said there was pressure on him to perform as there was “no other option".

“After injuries there is always pressure; that you have to perform. I think there is no other option. So, I had this in my mind that if I get the opportunity to play matches (again), I will give my 100 percent even if there is no guarantee that you will do well. When you get injured, you get frustrated and disappointed. You don’t doubt yourself but mentally you are not in that good position… Luckily I got a chance to come back and perform. I’m sure the management and the coach would be happy with my showing," he added.

