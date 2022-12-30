'I Am Rishabh Pant, I Am a Cricketer': Here's What India Cricketer Told The Bus Driver After Being Pulled Out of His Car

Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant was rushed to a local hospital after his luxury car slammed into a collider when he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The car soon caught fire but before that, a bus driver spotted the accident and pulled the cricketer out from it.

The bus driver, Sushil Kumar, said he saw the car slamming into the divider, stopped and ran over to help. “When we reached the car, sparks were rising but it had not yet caught fire," Sushil told media.

“We pulled out the man from the car, laid him down and ran back to the car to see if there were others inside. I saw no one. When we ran back to the man… we saw his limbs moving," the bus driver told television channels. When we went closer, he said I am a cricketer, I am Pant. I had not heard of him but the conductor told me he was a big cricketer," he added.

The 25-year-old was driving to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother and planned to spend the New Year with his family. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

BCCI released a statement earlier today revealing that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The wicketkeeper-batter was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred to Max Hospital, Dehradun, about three hours away.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar of Saksham hospital told news agency PTI.

“Reports of X-rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and a detailed MRI done," he added.

