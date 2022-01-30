'I am Still Available for Selection in T20Is'-Imran Tahir Wants to Play 2022 T20 World Cup

One might think Imran Tahir’s career in Protea jersey is all but over. His last ODI/international game came back in 2019 World Cup. And then came the snub in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. That’s why his latest statement becomes all the more important. After being left out for the 2021 edition, he is keen to prove a point that he is still physically fit to play for South Africa at the age of 42. Tahir, who is currently playing in PSL, said that he is still available for selection.

“I am still available for selection in T20Is," Tahir told Geo News in an interview. “I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup [in Australia]. I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they’ll find me a deserving candidate."

“It is a strange feeling that I am an overseas player for Pakistan where I was born and even played my initial cricket, but I am also thankful to South Africa that they gave me a chance to reach my dreams and prove myself in international cricket," the 42-year-old added.

His last appearance might have come back in 2019, he has no plans to bid adieu to international cricket. Instead, he said he loves mentoring young players while playing for various franchises in T20 competitions across the globe.

“I love to share my experience with young cricketers. Maybe I will become a leg-spin coach in the future," he further said. “I feel that I got the opportunity very late, so I don’t take anything for granted and try to give my best."

Playing for Multan Sultans, he picked up three wickets in four overs against Karachi Kings; he was also rewarded with Man of the Match award. “We are off to a good start. It is all because of the collective hard work of the team. I hope we continue with this streak in the tournament. This unity as a team is the key to success. When you work hard as a team and give your best, you surely get success."

