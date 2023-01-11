'I am Sure Franchises Will be Looking': Sri Lanka Head Coach Hopeful Dasun Shanaka Will Get IPL Contract

Allrounders were the top earners at the IPL mini auction in December with England’s Sam Curran becoming the costliest player ever in the event’s history. Australia’s Cameron Green and England’s Ben Stokes were the next two top purchases at the auction.

All three are seam-bowling allrounders and it was a mystery why Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka went unsold.

Also Read: Kohli Sheds Light on How he Became Cranky And Desperate After Slump in Form

With Shanaka producing a stellar show during the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka recently, the franchises must have felt a tinge of regret at having ignored the allrounder who had set his base price at just Rs 50 lakh.

On Tuesday, Shanaka played another sparkling knock with the bat as he scored an unbeaten century to cut down the defeat margin in what turned out to be a high-scoring first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka head coach was all praise for the 31-year-old, hoping he will land himself an IPL contract soon enough.

Also Read: Ganguly Confirms ‘Rishabh Pant Will Not be Available For IPL 2023’

“I think he (Shanaka) has done himself a world of good," Silverwood said at the post-match media interaction on Tuesday. “He has put himself in the marketplace now. I am sure the (IPL) franchises will be looking at him and seeing how dynamic a cricketer he is. He is a great striker of the ball, so hopefully, he will get an opportunity."

Sri Lanka were staring at a thrashing when India had reduced them to 206/8 while defending 373/7 and it was Shanaka who added respectability to their final total as they finished with 306/8.

When asked if Sri Lanka over overly reliant on Shanaka, Silverwood said, “I don’t think we rely (only) on Dasun. He is in a great vein of form at the moment, so obviously he is shining. If you look, we had Pathum (Nissanka) also score runs today. I thought the partnership between him and Dhananjaya (de Silva) gave us some momentum when they were together."

“We have seen over a period of time that each individual at times has put their hands up and been counted. So I am not overly worried about that. Obviously, we need them to put their hands up more, especially on very good tracks like this, to put that fight up, to build partnerships. So that’s a constant work," he added.

Advertisement

Silverwood also acknowledged Sri Lankan bowlers didn’t start well after their captain opted to bowl well as they allowed India openers to set an excellent platform for a mammoth total.

“Obviously, we didn’t get off to the best start. If I have to be brutally honest, our discipline in the first ten overs was lacking at times, and we allowed India to get off to a good start. This is a high-scoring ground. India knew that they had to get off to a good start and we allowed them to do that," he said.

Advertisement

He continued, “They gained momentum from that and we had to push back all the time to try to put the brakes on. And I think we did that for a period of time. But when you have a class batting line-up as India have, then it’s difficult to stop them."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here