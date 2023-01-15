'I Ask Questions About Captaincy and He Answers': Moeen Ali on Learning 'Lot of Things' from MS Dhoni

Moeen Ali has transformed himself into a world-class all-rounder over the years. While bowling, he can pick wickets at crucial stages and when it comes to scoring runs, he can also do that with utmost ease, no matter which position he bats at. And behind this transformation, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has played a major role with the all-rounder himself could never deny.

Moeen joined the CSK camp back in 2021 and the season saw him getting promoted as a No. 3 batter. He scored 357 runs in 15 matches at an average of 25.50, maintaining a strike rate of 137.31. The same year, MS Dhoni & Co lifted the trophy for the fourth time, becoming the second-most successful team in the league after Mumbai Indians.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Moeen explained how spending time with Dhoni at the CSK camp has been a massive help for him.

“I spent some time with MS and spoke a lot. I ask questions about captaincy and he answers. It is very open like that. As a captain, I learned a lot from him. I have also learned a lot from his batting. You learn a lot in CSK," Ali told Cricbuzz.

The upcoming season of the IPL will see the teams heading back to their home grounds and Moeen is excited to play at the Chepauk. He also stated that the tournament has aided several other English players to get better in their respective games.

“I don’t know about other teams but CSK is a family franchise. I am looking forward to this season. They had a very good auction. I am looking forward to playing with the new players and the biggest thing is I am looking forward to the Chepauk and its crowd," he added.

“A lot. I think the IPL has really contributed a lot to the England team. Not just as individuals but we played a lot against the Indian team. You get to know about the Indian players’ strengths and weaknesses. You can use that to your advantage. As individuals, it definitely helped us in playing in front of big crowds," he added.

