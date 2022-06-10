'I Could Not Sleep The Entire Night': Sleep-deprived Mumbai Batter Consumed by Thoughts of Potential Hundred

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan produced a terrific knock while playing against Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarter-finals clash. Sarfaraz scored a marvellous century in the match and was dismissed on 153. The in-form player peeled off the big hundred on Day 2 of the clash, alongside Suved Parkar (252 runs off 447 balls), who had made a memorable first-class debut.

The pair helped Mumbai to a gigantic 752-run win. With this win Mumbai broke the record for the highest margin of victory (by run-margin) in the history of first-class cricket.

Sarfaraz, who transformed his overnight score of 69 runs into a massive 153, said that he was nervous and kept thinking about the century the entire night before.

“I could not sleep the entire night. A century kept playing on in my mind the entire night yesterday," Sarfaraz told reporters.

The 24-year-old has maintained an incredible run in first-class cricket since the 2019-20 season. This was his seventh hundred-plus score in FC.

The youngster has taken his tally to 704 runs in the Ranji Trophy’s ongoing season which include three centuries.

In the first innings, Mumbai declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 647/8. Uttarakhand’s batting lineup suffered a collapse as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 114. Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani picked up five wickets to give his team an upper hand in the game.

Mumbai declared their second innings after scripting a total of 261/3. Their opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (103 runs off 105 balls) scored a ton to help his side in setting a huge target of 795 runs.

Uttarakhand’s miserable show continued in the second innings as they could only score 69 runs. Dhawal Kulkarni, Mulani and Tanush Kotian bagged three wickets each to earn a comfortable victory for Mumbai.

