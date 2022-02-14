'I Didn't say anything, Someone Else Must've Told': Wriddhiman Saha on Pulling Out of Ranji Trophy 2022

A lot has been speculated about Wriddhiman Saha’s decision to opt out of Ranji Trophy 2022. Several media reports suggested that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was conveyed by the Indian selectors that he is out of the selection race for the upcoming 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Hence, he pulled out of the domestic tournament.

However, Saha has a slightly different story to tell. In an exclusive conversation with Network 18, the 37-year-old stated that he cannot speak anything about the dressing room chats but asserted that he hasn’t told anything to anyone after pulling out of the upcoming domestic tournament.

“Nothing much is happening," Saha said after deciding to give Ranji Trophy a miss this season.

“I went to the Cricket Association of Bengal and told the president that I would not play Ranji Trophy this season. Whatever happened after that was not in my control and I did not tell anything as I am still a part of the Indian cricket team and as per protocols, I cannot speak about anything that happens in the dressing room or any conversation that is spoken personally within the team. As long as I am in the team, I cannot tell anything. I did not say anything. Someone else must have told and hence the news," he added.

People may call it the end of the road for Saha in Tests, the only format he currently plays, but he hasn’t called it quits yet. The wicketkeeper-batter says even if he’s not selected for the Sri Lanka Tests, he won’t draw curtains on his career.

“There is a shorter format (he was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.9 crore on Day 2 of IPL auction on Sunday). Next year’s Ranji Trophy is there. If I am selected for the Tests against Sri Lanka (next month), that’s there. Not planned for the future. I have not thought about retiring," said Saha.

