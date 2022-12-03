'I Don't Agree that Only T20 is The Way Forward': Virender Sehwag Feels Tests and ODIs Very Much Part of Future

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag claims that the T20 is not the only way forward in cricket as he feels that Test cricket and ODIs have their own credibility. The emergence of T20 cricket has put the other two formats take backseats. The cash-rich Indian Premier League has become one of the most successful sporting leagues in the world and as a result several other nations also started their own franchise tournaments looking at the financial benefits of it.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) sees T20 as a vehicle to break new ground and push for the game’s Olympic inclusion.

The vast number of games on the cricket calendar has prompted some players to prioritise formats, though few are willing to walk away from the lucrative T20 leagues.

However, a legend of the game - Sehwag feels that Test and ODIs are very much part of how the game of cricket is going to move forward.

“I don’t agree that only T20 is the way forward. Test cricket and one-day cricket will stay because the ICC makes sure countries play them so it can organise the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. Test cricket and ODIs are very much part of how the game moves forward," Sehwag was quoted as saying to Reuters.

The veteran India opener also suggested that the financial benefits of playing in T20 leagues make it the perfect time to pursue a career in cricket.

“I think this is the best time to play cricket because even if you don’t play for your country and just play these T20 leagues, you are secure from a financial point of view," he stated.

Sehwag, who has 38 international hundreds to his name, had no doubts that the six-team ILT20, bankrolled in part by IPL franchise owners, will be a success.

“The league is run by professionals, has the best players taking part in it, and the franchise owners have experience in running sports teams," he said.

“The biggest advantage is the league is in the UAE, which means a larger number of people from across continents will be able to watch it because the time zone will suit them," he added.

