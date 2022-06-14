'I Don't Deserve it': Rising Batter Thinks he Hasn't Done Enough to Merit India Call-up

These are exciting times for India hopefuls. The Indian team management is aiming to widen the pool of players from which they will shortlist a squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia later this year. A bunch of senior stars have been rested from the ongoing five-match series against South Africa at home and in their place, several uncapped players aside from those on the fringes have been included in the squad to give them a chance to lay their claim for a regular spot.

While any cricketer worth his salt would pounce on the opportunity of being included in the list of India probables, Riyan Parag wouldn’t, for now.

Why, you ask?

Because Parag, who became an U-19 world cup when he was just 16, thinks he hasn’t done enough to be even counted among those who could play for India.

In Parag’s own words, unless he has won his team six-seven matches in a single tournament, the 20-year-old won’t be happy if his name is even considered for a potential India call-up.

Winning matches (for my team). I did that in a couple of matches but that’s not enough," Parag told Sports Tak when asked what he thinks will take him close to fulfill his India dream.

“If I can win six-seven matches for my team in a tournament only then I will be in the reckoning. Right now, even I won’t feel good if my names comes up in the probables (list) for the Indian team. I don’t deserve it right now. In the coming season, my confidence will rise if I can guide my team to more victories," he added.

During IPL 2022, Parag played in every game for Rajasthan Royals as they made it to the final. However, he scored just 183 including one half-century.

However, a big reason for this is the fact that Parag is the designated finisher for RR and since he bats in the lower half of the batting order, it leaves the youngster with less time and deliveries to settle down meaning he has to start hitting from the ball one.

But Parag has no qualms with his batting position and in fact aspires to be like MS Dhoni who he feels firmly established the role of a finisher while batting at those spots.

“Definitely happy with my batting position. I am not happy with the way I have batted though. I want to own that 6-7 spot. If you look around, only MS Dhoni’s name will come to your mind as someone who has established the role of a finisher. I approaching that, trying to learn and hopefully will be able to implement all my experience from next year onwards," he said.

With IPL 2022 now consigned to history, Parag is now focusing on playing domestic cricket where he represents Assam. “Again, I have to get ready for the domestic season. Having one or two good season doesn’t matter. You have to be consistently performing in domestic circuit, then IPL and then able to play for India. Target is to have a good domestic season and in IPL," he said.

