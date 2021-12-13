'I Don't Deserve to Play in This Category': Kamran Akmal Asks Peshawar Zalmi to Release Him

Wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has expressed his displeasure on demotion in the category as he asked his Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi to release him. The 2017 PSL champion picked Kamran in the Silver category of the draft for the PSL’s seventh season. The 39-year-old lashed out at the franchise and said he doesn’t want their sympathy after representing them for six seasons.

Kamran is the second-highest run-getter in PSL history with 1820 runs in 69 matches at an average of 27.57. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the top of the list with 2070 runs in 58 matches.

In a conversation on the YouTube channel “Catch and bat with Kamran Akmal", he said: “Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore."

Kamran suggested that the lower categories are better suited for the youngsters as he wants the team to release him.

“Please release me because I don’t deserve to play in this category. The lower categories are better suited for youngsters. I don’t want Peshawar Zalmi’s sympathy just because I have played for them in the past six seasons."

The 39-year-old said he motivated himself when he was demoted from Platinum to Gold in the past but now it’s difficult to play him in the Silver category.

“I was surprised with my category demotion from Platinum to Gold despite my good track record. I had motivated myself to play even when I was demoted to the Gold category. But suddenly being drafted into a lower category, after having done well for so many years, is very difficult. While they agreed to pay me the salary as per the Gold category, it’s not about the money," Akmal further said.

He also took to Twitter to thank Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz and others to support him in tough times.

“Last 6 seasons it was a great journey..Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin M.Akram bhai @JAfridi10 @darensammy88 @WahabViki..I think i don’t deserve to play in this category…Thank you once again..@PeshawarZalmi Best of luck..Thank You all the fans for supporting," he tweeted.

Kamran played his last international back in 2017 and his chances of making a comeback are very slim with the rise of Mohammad Rizwan.

