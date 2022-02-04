'I Don't Like a Lot of Outside Input': Harshal Patel on Why he Likes Rohit Sharma's Captaincy

Rohit Sharma is set to take charge as full-time India captain in white-ball cricket with the West Indies series at home from Sunday onwards. Expectations from Rohit as a captain are high considering his enviable record for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians whom he has led to a record five titles.

While a lot has been said about his captaincy style and how it’s different from his predecessor Virat Kohli, another feature that has been talked about repeatedly the freedom he affords his bowlers.

“He (Rohit) will basically give you the ball and if he has confidence in you, he will not tell you about what to do," Harshal Patel, who made his India debut last year under Rohit, said on Star Sports. “‘You know what to do, just go and do it’. So, he is that kind of a captain and I really enjoy playing under those kinds of captains."

Harshal got his India debut after a stunning IPL 2021 wherein he equaled the record for the highest wickets in a single season to take the Purple Cap.

The 31-year-old said he’s not fond of too much input and Rohit is exactly the kind of captain he would like to play with. “I have my plans- Plan A, B, C so even when I get hit, I know what to do. I don’t like a lot of outside input and he fits exactly into that kind of personality as a captain. He is very relaxed and he gives you the freedom," he said.

He also revealed the advice head coach Rahul Dravid gave him ahead of his India debut. “He told me, ‘We know that you are a very confident bowler. We know that what you want to do, what you can do and cannot do. I just want you to go out there, express yourself and enjoy the moment and we are going to back you, no matter what,'" Harshal said.

