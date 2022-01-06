'I Don't Like This Side of Bumrah': Sanjay Manjrekar on Jasprit Bumrah's Exchange With Marco Jansen

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has admitted that he does not like the angry side of Jasprit Bumrah which was on exhibit on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa. On Wednesday, Bumrah and South African bowler Marco Jansen got into a heated argument after the latter hammered the Indian tailender with bouncers.

After a short delivery from the South African bowler in the 54th over of India’s second innings, the two had a few words after the former failed to strike properly. The Mumbai Indians colleagues were seen exchanging glares after Jansen’s previous delivery as well. Bumrah made it evident that he was unimpressed with Jansen’s methods and had a few words for him.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

When asked about ‘angry’ Bumrah,’ Manjrekar stated openly that it is a side of the bowler he would prefer not to see too frequently. During a conversation on ESPN Cricinfo, the former cricketer stated, “This anger thing is interesting. It happened in England as well. I don’t like this side of Bumrah. It’s a side of Bumrah I don’t want to see too much of. I like it when things get really hot, he has a smile on his face, like he usually does."

Although Bumrah definitely is not the guy on the cricket field who has a go at his opponents or an initiator of banters, he is now building a reputation with his trademark staredowns with no words said. Further, he did not shy away from being involved in a similar incident with England’s seasoned bowler James Anderson during India’s visit to England in 2021, when Bumrah challenged Anderson’s batting with a few bouncers on the third day of the Lord’s Test match.

Advertisement

The Indian team is yet to win a series in South Africa and as a result, the Johannesburg Test was always expected to be an exciting contest with the hosts looking to stop the visitors from sealing the series. The second Test at the Wanderers is shaping up to be a thriller, with South Africa ending Day 3 at 118/2 in the 240-run chase. The Indian pace trio will aim to take advantage of the deteriorating pitch conditions on Day 4 to bring things back under their control.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here