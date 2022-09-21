'I Don't Make a Big Deal About my Performances': Hardik Pandya's Focus is on Getting Better

India allrounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday played yet another eye-catching innings as he made a career-best 71 not out during the first T20I against Australia in Mohali. Pandya consumed just 30 deliveries during his blistering knock during which he belted seven fours and five sixes.

Pandya, who didn’t score a single fifty in his first 61 T20Is, now has two in his last 10 matches. His international form is but an extension of his impressive IPL 2022 where he performed both with the ball and the bat to lead Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season.

However, Pandya says he doesn’t make a big deal of his performances, good or bad. And adds his concern is only on improving as a player even when he’s doing well.

“I have gotten a lot of success recently but for me, what is more important is that even on my good days how can I get better? The kind of career graph I have had, I don’t make a big deal about my performances whether success or failure," Pandya told reporters on Tuesday.

“I had a good game today. They could target me in the next game and I need to be one step ahead," he added.

Despite India setting a huge target of 209 runs, Australia chased it down with four deliveries to spare. Instead of pointing out mistakes, Pandya chose to credit the opponents for the manner in which they approached the game although he did concede that the bowlers didn’t execute the plans.

“There was no dew. You have to give credit to them the way they batted. They played good cricket. We could not execute our plans with the ball, with our deliveries," the 28-year-old said.

He also praised Australia allrounder Cameron Green whose 61 off 30 was instrumental in setting the base for the successful chase.

“Good on him (Green) the way he played. We have seen a lot of videos but it is all about executing your plans. He played some good shots and credit where it is due," Pandya said.

