‘I Feel MS Dhoni is Still captain’: Former CSK Spinner Urges Ravindra Jadeja to Stand Up

When Ravindra Jadeja took over the reins of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from MS Dhoni, all eyes were on the all-rounder as to how he would shoulder the responsibility. The start hasn’t been an ideal one for Jadeja as his side suffered defeats in their first three games in IPL 2022. Notably, it is the first instance that CSK has lost their first three games of an IPL season.

Though Jadeja’s captaincy is just three matches old, his leadership has already started to attract detractors. While MS Dhoni, a number of times during CSK’s matches, was seen adjusting the field and seemingly making the bowling changes, Jadeja’s role as captain is being questioned.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Jadeja needs to take more responsibilities as captain.

“I feel that MS Dhoni is still captain of the team. When I look at Jadeja, he is fielding outside the ring. By doing that you won’t be able to control too many things but he has given headache to MS Dhoni to look after the field setting and everything," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

“He is shedding some of his own weight and putting it on Dhoni’s shoulders that ‘look after the field setting’," he added.

However, Harbhajan reckons Jadeja is a very confident guy and his skillset is unbelievable, and investing in him with Dhoni serving behind the stumps is a good move by the Chennai franchise, for the upcoming future of the squad.

“But I think that overall Jadeja is a very confident guy when it comes to batting and bowling and his skillsets are unbelievable. To get the best out of the team when it is not performing is rare, and he needs to stand up and talk about a few things," Harbhajan said.

In their upcoming match, CSK will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad, which have lost both the matches they have played so far, on April 9. Both the teams will be looking forward to registering their first win of the season.

