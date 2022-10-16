'I Had No Understanding Of...,' Rohit Sharma Recalls His Experience of First T20 World Cup

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma travelled back in time as he recalled the first ever T20I World Cup in 2007. Rohit was a part of that tournament and felt nostalgic when he recalled being part of the victorious Indian side and how T20 format has changed over the years.

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Indian skipper shared his very first T20 World Cup experience. He revealed that he knew very little about the format and had no idea what it was like being part of a World Cup squad until India won the trophy.

“When I was picked for that World Cup I did not go with any expectations about myself," Rohit said while addressing the press in Melbourne.

“I just wanted to enjoy the tournament and play the tournament as it was my first ever World Cup. I had no understanding of what it was like to be part of a World Cup and how big it was going to be until we actually won the World Cup," he added.

This year, Rohit will be playing his eighth T20 World Cup and will be one of the four players including teammate Dinesh Karthik who were part of both the inaugural T20 World Cup and and this year.

T20 cricket has changed a lot over the years. The style, approach everything has changed. In the first edition, the format was all new for the team but now over the course of 15 years, all teams and players have experienced quite a lot of T20 cricket and have got plenty of exposure with the presence of various international leagues.

“It has been a long journey and the game has evolved so much," Rohit said.

He further added, “You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007. 140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs."

Rohit made his debut in T20 World Cup when he was just 20. He was named to play against England, but did not get the opportunity to bat as back then he was a middle-order batter. He then got the opportunity to bat in the second game, against hosts South Africa, where he scored an unbeaten half-century in 40 balls and later scored an unbeaten 30 in just 16 balls against Pakistan in the final.

So far, Rohit has played 142 T20Is for India and bagged 3737 runs, including 32 fifty-plus scores.

