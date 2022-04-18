'I Had Not Given Due Attention to Women’s Cricket'-Vinod Rai's Only Regret

Former CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) Vinod Rai had raised quite a storm when he played a crucial role in unearthing the Coal Scam. Now he is making all the waves with his book ‘Not Just a Nightwatchman.’ Not to mention that ex-bureaucrat had also taken up the position in the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) which was formed in the wake of IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2015.

Meanwhile, in his book he has written extensively on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga and how the two were at loggerheads. Now, Rai has brought another important issue to the fore: Women’s Cricket. In an interview to ‘The Week,’ he revealed the sad state of affairs in the country as far as women’s cricket is concerned.

“I do not think women’s cricket has been given the attention it deserves. Unfortunately, women cricketers had not been taken seriously till about 2006, when Mr [Sharad] Pawar took the initiative to merge the men’s and women’s associations. I was aghast to know that men’s uniforms were being cut up and re-stitched for women’s players. I had to ring up Nike and tell them that this was not on and that their design would be different," he said.

“I sincerely believe the girls deserved much better [when it came to] training, coaching facilities, cricketing gear, travel facilities and, finally, match fees and retainers. That was lacking and we tried to rectify it," he said. He later revealed how the Indian women’s cricket team were treated in England with the food at team hotel being the worst. The players had to resort to Samosas for breakfast.

“My regret was that I had not given due attention to women’s cricket till the match in which Harmanpreet [Kaur] scored 171* in the 2017 Women’s World Cup [against Australia]. She told me: “Sir, I was cramping so I had to hit sixes as I could not run much!" They were told at the hotel that they could not get the food they were supposed to, so they had samosas for breakfast that morning!"

