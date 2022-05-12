I Have a Feeling Ravindra Jadeja Might Not be There in CSK Next Year Too: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra made a massive statement on Ravindra Jadeja’s future in Chennai Super Kings. The flamboyant all-rounder has been ruled out of the tournament as the franchise stated that he has bruised rib and will be unavailable for selection. However, the rumours of a rift between Jadeja and the team management were reportedly fuelled by the fact that CSK’s Instagram handle unfollowed Jadeja, as reported by the Indian Express.

The reports suggested that Jadeja was not pleased by the management about how they handled the change in captaincy situation midseason. Jadeja was named the captain of Chennai Super Kings at the start of the season but after a poor start to the season, he midway relinquished the captaincy to focus on his own game. The defending champions went back to their former skipper MS Dhoni to take over the charge of the team again.

Chopra feels that the four-time IPL champions will part ways with Jadeja next season.

“For Chennai I had said that Jadeja won’t play the match and I have a feeling he might not be there next year too," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer turned commentator further cited the example of Suresh Raina who was an integral part of the CSK but after some issues with the management in IPL 2020 things didn’t go well for him as he was also not bought by them in IPL auction and remained unsold.

“This happens a lot in the CSK camp that there is no clarity on injuries and then a player doesn’t play. I remember it was in 2021 that Suresh Raina played till a point and after that things came to an end, That’s it, TATA.

“So, I don’t know what is the case with Jaddu (Jadeja), but his absence will be a problem for CSK," Chopra said.

Meanwhile, CSK released an official statement to confirm Jadeja’s injury where they stated that their former captain has been ruled out of the remaining of the season.

“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," the statement read.

