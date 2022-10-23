'I Have No Words, No Idea How That Happened,' Says Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Knock Against Pakistan

India ace batter Virat Kohli played magnificent innings of unbeaten 82 in 53 balls to take India to a four-wicket win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener at MCG on Sunday (October 23).

Kohli was at the peak of excellence as he snatched the match from Pakistan and took charge of the innings after India’s top order went back quite cheaply.

India were in a very tricky situation, needing 28 for 8 but Kohli and Hardik Pandya were on top of their nerves. They brought the target to 16 for 6. Though Pandya went on the very first ball of the last over but Kohli revealed how Pandya had the belief in winning the game.

After clinching the Player of the Match, Kohli said, “It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we could do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that’s when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be."

Further, Kohli recalled his innings at Mohali but admitted that today’s (October 23) innings against Pakistan has now become his best.

He said, “Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

India won the match by four wickets with big support from Kohli but another highlight of the match was the last over.

In the last over, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took an easy catch and sent Pandya back on 40 off 37. India then needed 16 off 5 balls and finisher Dinesh Karthik came to the ground.

The target looked difficult but hopes were high as Kohli was still on the pitch. Needing 15 off 4, Kohli went for two runs and then smashed a super six which eventually turned to be a no-ball. The last over became a thriller as the next ball went wide and Kohli-Karthik ran for three runs.

On the next ball, Karthik got stumped and lost his wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin then walked the pitch. India needed two off one ball. Ashwin pulled it back and Nawaz bowled a wide. India was then only one run away from winning the game. Ashwin then went for a single run and a wave of happiness spread all over the Indian fans as the Men in Blue registered an impressive win.

