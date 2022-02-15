'I Have Nothing But Gratitude': Kuldeep Yadav Bids Adieu to KKR With an Emotional Video

After being picked by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2022 mega auction, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has shared an emotional farewell video for his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Looking back at his eight-year long journey with the franchise, Kuldeep thanked the tram management for showing support in him and said that the learning KKR stint will surely help in the career ahead.

Kuldeep joined KKR as an uncapped player back in 2014. While he remained a key member for several seasons, the left-arm spinner wasn’t a consistent starter in the playing eleven for the past couple of years.

Thanking KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, Kuldeep tweeted, “The team owners and management, @iamsrk Sir, Jay sir, @iam_juhi ma’am, and @VenkyMysore sir took a lot of care and ensured I always felt at home. As I embark on a new journey, I have nothing but gratitude towards the franchise for all the memories. Thank you @KKRiders."

Advertisement

In 45 matches for KKR, Kuldeep picked 40 wickets at an average of 30.90 and an economy rate of 8.27. However, last year, he got to play only matches and could pick only a solitary wicket at an average of 92.

After being released by KKR, Kuldeep entered the mega auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore and was signed by DC for Rs 2 crore. Welcoming him to the DC camp, co-owner Parth Jindal backed Kulpdeep to perform well in the upcoming season and added that he was not handled well by KKR.

Speaking on Auction Alert With Boria, Parth said, “I don’t think he [Kuldeep Yadav] has been handled well in the IPL for the last few seasons, he is a player who rides very much on confidence. In the environment we have created at Delhi Capitals with Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant, it is something that we want to give him."

Advertisement

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here