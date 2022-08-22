'I Hear Cheers of 'Chetta Chetta' Which Make me Feel Proud': Sanju Samson on Malayali Support in Zimbabwe

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is pleased with the support he has received from the fans in recent times on every tour he has been part of. Samson has played 7 ODIs and 16 T20Is for India so far but has been a fan favourite on both social media and in the stadium.

The 27-year-old said that he himself is a bit surprised with his fan following despite playing so little for India.

“I feel surprised (on his fan following) that despite playing very little for India, I get good support," Samson told the official broadcasters of the India-Zimbabwe ODI series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘What About Virat’s Future?’: Here’s What Shahid Afridi Replied to a Fan’s Question on Twitter

Talking about getting support on the Zimbabwe tour, Samson said that he is proud to hear cheers of ‘Chetta Chetta’ from the Malayali fans from the stand.

“I feel there are a lot of Malayalis (in the crowd) as I hear cheers of ‘Chetta Chetta’ (elder brother) which make me feel proud," he said.

Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 43 not out in the 2nd ODI, he also took three catches behind the stumps.

Advertisement

While the 27-year-old failed to convert a good start into a big score on Monday in the last ODI and was dismissed on 15. However, India won the match by 13 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash as opener Shubman Gill slammed his maiden international century.

However, Samson has been snubbed from India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the selectors picked Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik over him as wicketkeeper options. It also made things difficult for him to make the cut for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Having led Rajasthan Royals to their second final in the IPL history this year, Samson credited domestic cricket for his growth as a player.

Advertisement

“I really enjoyed playing domestic cricket for the last four-five years. It is challenging to do well there and that has made me a better player.

Samson finished among top-10 leading run getters in the IPL-2022 with 458 runs from 17 matches.

He further said captaining the Royals was a big turning point for him.

Advertisement

“It (IPL) has changed my perspective towards cricket. Earlier I used to think only about my batting, my game. Captaincy helps bring about a different mindset — think about others as well apart from your game," he concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here