I Hope to Keep Doing Well Under Rohit Bhaiya's Captaincy: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has overcome the disappointment of being ignored for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup despite having a fairly impressive IPL season. Now, he wants to focus on what lies ahead and make the most of the chances, not dwelling too much on the past.

The World Cup shock gave way to his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore not retaining him ahead of the mega auction. But Chahal is unperturbed and is focused on the immediate challenge - performing for his domestic team Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“I am looking to do well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and help Haryana win the title," Chahal told Hindustan Times. “I am bowling well in the nets and enjoying my bowling. There is no substitute for hard work. Whatever has happened has happened. After a gap of one year this time Ranji Trophy is also going to take place. I want to make most of the chances."

Chahal, who has taken 161 wickets at the international stage, says the support of his family helped him deal with the phase that followed after he learnt of him not being picked in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in UAE.

“It was disappointing to lose a spot in the Indian team for a mega-event like the World Cup," Chahal said. “I think I did reasonably well in the IPL and in the series against Sri Lanka. But that’s part of a sportsperson’s life. I was eyeing the World Cup since the time it was postponed. Nevertheless, I got great support from my family to overcome that disappointment. It was wonderful to get into the India dressing room against New Zealand."

Chahal though returned to the India setup with the three-match T20I series against New Zealand last month. With Rohit Sharma taking over as the new India T20I captain from Virat Kohli, the legspinner is hoping to continue the good work under the new skipper.

“I have done well under Virat bhaiya and hope to keep doing well under Rohit bhaiya‘s captaincy in the T20 format. I have played with Rahul Dravid as coach while being in the India A team. He is a great coach with an intelligent cricket mind. Then there is Paras Mhambrey also now as bowling coach. I held discussions with him on my bowling. His inputs would definitely benefit me," Chahal said.

