'I Knew Everything is Back to Normal Now': Cheteshwar Pujara Credits Ranji Trophy For India Comeback

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on his comeback to the national team after a missing out on the last couple of Test series. The Indian Test specialist has been going through a patch with India as his last international century came way back in 2019. After an underwhelming show on South Africa tour, Pujara was dropped from the Indian team alongside other Test veterans - Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma.

However, Pujara bounced back by performing exceptionally well in Ranji Trophy and County Cricket. He scored a couple of half-centuries in Ranji Trophy and then went to the UK to play for Sussex in County Cricket. The 34-year-old displayed his talent on English soil and scored four centuries out of which he converted two into double centuries.

Pujara said playing first-class games was the important thing for him after getting dropped from the Indian team.

“The most important thing was playing so many first class games. I was preparing for this when I was playing back home before I joined Sussex," said Pujara in an interview on BCCI.tv.

The veteran batter said that playing in Ranji Trophy helped him to get back into the rhythm which was missing in his batting.

“In the three games I played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, I found my rhythm, knew that I was batting well. It was about getting a big score and so when I had that in my first game, I knew that everything is back to normal now. (I was) finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well," he added.

“After that I just wanted to enjoy my game and contribute to the team’s success. The most important thing is having a good time on the field. I love this game, enjoy playing cricket, so whenever I am on the field I want to try and make the most of it," he said.

His imperious form in county cricket helped him make a comeback in the Indian Test side for the England tour.

Meanwhile, India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27 to be in the groove for the fifth Test.

