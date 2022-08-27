'I know He'll Definitely Score Runs': Sourav Ganguly Hopes to See Virat Kohli Gaining Form in Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 is set to kickstart on Saturday with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan squaring off against each other in the opening game. But the real entertainer is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai. Rohit Sharma’s Team India will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Dubai and the fans are eagerly waiting for the summit clash.

The mouth-watering face-off will also witness the return of Virat Kohli who has been under the pump for a slump in his batting from. He last represented India in the England tour and was then given rest for the West Indies T20Is and the following Zimbabwe series.

After more than a month’s break, the former Indian skipper will be back on the field and even before he faces the Pakistan players on Sunday, his training videos have already created a buzz among the followers of the game.

Meanwhile, former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke about Virat’s form, stating that the 33-year-old need to score runs for himself.

“He needs to score runs not only for India but for himself. Hopefully, it will be a good season for him. We all are confident that he’ll come back," Ganguly said during an interaction on the sidelines of a media event in Kolkata.

“He’s a very big player, there for a long time. I know he has his own formula to score runs. It’s not possible that players of his stature can’t have such a long lean patch, I know he will definitely score runs. If he was not a great player, he would not have scored so many runs for so long," Ganguly added.

The game against Pakistan will be Kohli’s 100th T20I game for India. But it’s also a fact that he hasn’t scored an international hundred for more than 1000 days now. Following his last century, against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019, Virat has failed on 78 innings across formats to get to the elusive three-figure mark.

However, several former and current cricketers believe that Kohli will return among runs and is just an innings away from finding his lost batting mojo.

