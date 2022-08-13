'I Know This Was Coming But...'- Andre Russell Lashes Out At Coach Phil Simmons

West Indies’ star player Andre Russell has lashed out at coach Phil Simmons for his social media comment regarding unavailability of players. Few days back, Simmons made a strong statement regarding absence of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, saying, ‘we can’t beg people to play for West Indies.’

Recently, West Indies played T20I series against India and New Zealand but in Russell was not available for the matches.

On this situation, chief selector Desmond Haynes said, “From what I have gathered, I think he is unavailable because he hasn’t made himself available."

However, Simmons made strong remark and said, “It hurts. There’s no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available. Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that’s just how it is."

In reply to this, Russell shared Simmon’s quote and captioned it, “I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!"

With just couple of months remaining for 2022 T20 World Cup, West Indies are going through several issues. Seven of West Indies’ mainstay players in the white-ball format were unavailable for team selection for India and new Zealand series.

Further, the Windies lost to India 1-4 at home in the T20I series and have also lost the ongoing series against New Zealand as the Kiwis have registered 2-0 win.

Russell was last seen in West Indies jersey in the 2021 T20 World Cup. After that, he played the Indian Premier League 2022 and is presently part of the Hundred, along with Narine, and is on the list of overseas players for the impending UAE’s International League T20.

Though the coach seemed disappointed with the situation, the chief selector hinted that the CPL tournament, slated to be played in September, could be considered for players’ selection in West Indies’ T20 World Cup squad.

“If there is a competition that is run by the West Indies (and) somebody is playing well, I think his name should really come up for selection. That performance is very important to us, and we didn’t say that we have picked the World Cup team yet, so all the games that are going to be played leading up to the World Cup, we must take into consideration," he said.

