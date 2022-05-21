'I Love Leadership': Allrounder Deepti Sharma Looking Forward to Captaining Velocity in Women's T20 Challenge

India allrounder Deepti Sharma on Saturday said she is ready for the challenge as captain of Velocity side in the Women’s T20 Challenge beginning on Monday and has worked on her power-hitting and inside-out shots. Sharma will lead Velocity in this year’s tournament, held after a year’s gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, in place of Mithali Raj, who was dropped for the T20 domestic tournament, along with veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

“I love leadership, I have captained at domestic level. Whatever opportunities I get I am ready to take it," Sharma said during a virtual press conference.

Asked about the areas of her game which she had worked upon after the Women’s World Cup in March-April this year, the left-handed batter said: “I have worked on power-hitting. I have also worked extensively on my inside out shots with coach."

Sharma hinted that she might open the innings for Velocity in the tournament.

“I am always ready to bat anywhere according to the demand of the team. Hopefully, I will open (in Women’s T20 Challenge). I had opened in domestic cricket. I love batting at the top-order because you get enough time to build your innings and you also get powerplay overs."

She said she would like to enjoy her game and the responsibility entrusted on her in her endeavour to take Velocity into the final.

“I would like to gain and enjoy the T20 format. I hope to do my best in all three departments and take the team to the final," Sharma said.

Sharma, who also bowls right-arm off-spin, lauded the BCCI for organising the fourth edition of the tournament.

“BCCI taking good initiative for women’s cricket. In future, six teams may be there because in India there is a lot of talent and if the tournament is expanded they will get to show their talent.

“It is a very good opportunity for new players because foreign players will be there along side senior India players. They can share the dressing room and gain valuable experience. The women players will also get to play matches which is important."

The event will open with a match between defending champions Trailblazers and Supernovas on Monday, followed by a game between Supernovas and Velocity (Tuesday) and Velocity and Trailblazers on May 26. The top two teams will feature in the final on May 28.

