'I Love Ravindra Jadeja's Game, He Plays Without Pressure': Kapil Dev

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev said that he likes Ravindra Jadeja the most because the 33-year-old all-rounder does not come under pressure in any circumstances.

The captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team added that the left-handed batter’s specialty is he enjoys every aspect of cricket and that could be the reason for his success.

“I love Ravindra Jadeja’s game among the new cricketers because he plays without pressure. He enjoys cricket. That’s why he is good at bowling as well as batting. He also does a great job in fielding. I believe that nothing can be done properly under pressure. If you take pressure in the field of cricket, then your performance will be bad," said Kapil Dev while inaugurating North India’s first fully active joint replacement Robot at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad.

On March 9, Jadeja became the top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings. Jadeja’s Player of the Match performance, where he made a career-best, unbeaten 175 with the bat and had a match haul of 9/87 in India’s win by an innings and 222 runs against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test was enough to catapult him to the pole position.

Asked which cricket stadium is very close to his heart, the Haryana Hurricane said that he loves Chennai’s M.A Chidambaram Stadium the most because he has never failed there. In 11 Tests that he played at Chepauk, he scored 707 runs with two brilliant centuries and scalped 40 wickets.

“I can proudly say that Chepauk is one of the grounds where I never failed," said Kapil who played 131 Tests said.

Kapil Dev was speaking during the inauguration of the ‘Joint Replacement Robot’ at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad. The former Indian captain cut the ribbon on the Korea-made CUVIS Joints, a fully active robot system with specially-developed software that makes it possible to perform Total Knee Replacement while successfully retaining the ligament.

“It is absolutely amazing to see such high-end Robotic Medical Technology in the state of Haryana. I am sure it will immensely benefit patients in the entire region who require critical surgeries such as a total knee replacement with optimum outcomes," he said.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Sarvodaya Healthcare said, “Innovation and technology play a crucial role in healthcare for providing better care to patients, along with improved diagnosis and precision. We are delighted to introduce North India’s First Fully Active Robot for Joint Replacement. The installation of this most advanced robotic surgical technology is a testimony to our never-ending efforts to make the best possible care available for our patients."

