I Only Read it in Newspapers: Sourav Ganguly on Reports of Rahul Dravid's Appointment as Head Coach

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has provided a major update on the reports of batting great Rahul Dravid’s appointment as the next head coach of Team India. The ongoing T20 World Cup is the last assignment for Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian cricket team and the speculations are Dravid would take over the charge from him. The former India captain is currently holding the post of National Cricket Academy (NCA) director.

However, Ganguly broke the silence on the reports as he said that there is no confirmation regarding it and claims Dravid will apply for the position if he wants to.

“There’s no confirmation, I only read it in the newspapers. There is due process. It has been advertised. If he wants to apply, then he will," Ganguly said on the ‘Salaam Cricket’ show of Aaj Tak.

There were some reports suggesting that Dravid met Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah ahead of the IPL 2021 final where the BCCI convinced him to take up the head coach’s job.

The BCCI president also gave clarity on the meeting and said that the discussion was about the future roadmap of NCA.

“Right now, he is the director of NCA. He came to meet us in Dubai to talk about NCA. How to take it forward. We all believe the NCA has a big role in developing the future of Indian cricket. NCA creates the next generation of Indian cricketers. So, he wanted to discuss that," Ganguly added.

Ganguly revealed that the BCCI had a chat with Dravid about taking up the head coach’s job in the past which he rejected and asked for some time.

“We had a chat with him earlier too on whether he wants to take up the coaching role of the senior side but he didn’t seem that interested. His stand is pretty much the same even now. He asked for some time. Let’s see what happens," Ganguly said.

