'I Quickly Had to Delete it': Pat Cummins Reveals he Once Accidentally Sent a Meme to a Former Australia PM on WhatsApp

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has revealed that he was shocked after former Prime Minister Scott Morrison added him to a WhatsApp group that shared a name with a chat he already had with national teammates.

Cummins also disclosed that he once accidentally sent the Morrison a message that was actually meant for his Australia teammates.

The pace ace, after taking over the Australia captaincy from Tim Paine, was added to a WhatsApp group, named ‘The Legends’. Interestingly, he was also a part of WhatsApp group of the same name, having fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as members.

“I just opened up my phone then, and I’ve been added to a WhatsApp group called ‘Legends’ with Scott Morrison and Justin Langer in it. We [already] have a WhatsApp group, Hoff, Starcy and I called legends. Hope I don’t send anything to the wrong group," Cummins revealed in the first episode of the second series of the Amazon documentary, The Test.

Cummins later revealed how he accidentally sent a message meant for his teammates. “I did once. I think it was a stat or a photo or a meme or something that came up and I sent it to the wrong group and I quickly had to delete it. Sorry PM," Cummins told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cummins was appointed as Australia’s 47th Test captain back in November 2021 after Paine had to step down following a texting scandal.

The 29-year-old had also become the first Australia pacer to become a full-time captain of the Test side. He took charge of the side in ODIs back in October last year after Aaron Finch decided to retire from the format.

Australia Test side, under the leadership of Cummins, enjoyed a terrific home summer. They have won four out of five Test matches on home soil with the remaining one ending in a draw.

In addition, Australia currently claim the top spot in the World Test Championship standings and are in prime position to make the final.

Cummins is now gearing up for a four-match Test series against India next month.

The Aussies head into the series after getting the better of South Africa 2-0.

The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to start from February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

