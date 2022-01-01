'I Read Reports About Them & Laugh': Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Opens Up on Kohli-Rohit Rift Rumours

Chief Indian selector Chetan Sharma on Friday spoke about the rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While addressing a press conference after announcing the ODI squad for South Africa tour, the former cricketer quashed all the reports that claimed something wrong between the two Indian batters.

Several reports of a rift between Kohli and Rohit started doing rounds since the former was sacked from the ODI captaincy and replaced by the latter. While the India Test captain had already spoken on the matter and assured that everything is fine, the chief selector has also cleared the air.

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Celebrate New Year With All Team Members in South Africa - See Pics

Advertisement

Asked if they planned to have Kohli and Rohit sit down to iron things out, Chetan said, “But about what? Things are absolutely fine. That’s why I was saying don’t go by speculations. We’re all cricketers first and selectors later. There is nothing between them."

Chetan also mentioned that there is also very good planning between both Rohit and Virat about the future.

“Sometimes I read reports about them and laugh. I’m telling you there is such good planning between them about the future. Things are fantastic. If you were in my place, you would have enjoyed watching how these guys are working together as a team and family and a unit.

“It’s really saddening when people make up things like that. So please, leave controversies behind in 2021. Let’s talk about how to make them the best team," Sharma added.

>ALSO READ | KL Rahul Named Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Vice Captain for South Africa ODIs

Advertisement

Speaking about the decision to let Kohli know about the 50 over captaincy before the Test meeting and not when the time came for the ODI selection, the chief selector said he wanted to give both the captains time to process the decision.

“We wanted to announce it then because we don’t want to disturb them in the middle of the [Test] series [in South Africa]. We gave time to Virat and Rohit [Sharma] to process it and get it into their systems," Chetan said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here